Harry Redknapp suggests Man United hire Roy Keane

A bold decision…

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has suggested that Manchester United hire Roy Keane to sort out the team’s problems.

United have conceded 11 goals in the past three games, and kept only one clean sheet in the past 21 games. An incredible statistic for a team who have spent so much money.

After the 5-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend, many have weighed in on United’s issues, in an attempt to solve the problems.

Redknapp became the latest, insisting that that the team needs more “character”, and that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs help.

Harry Redknapp on Man United’s problems

He told talkSPORT: “It was interesting last week listening to all the pundits talk about Ole’s situation at Man United.

“I went with Graeme Souness, I think he needs a bit of help. I’m not saying his staff are not good lads and good, but they look to me as a very quiet group.

“I know Michael Carrick very well, I love Michael, he’s a fantastic footballer and a great person and he’s got other people around him.

“Sometimes you can’t be afraid to think that another bit of help coming in, it will help me and help the team.

“I just think he maybe needs somebody else, a different [character] alongside him in the group to help them.

“He looked a lonely figure last week standing on that touchline.

“Do you know who’d I take at Manchester United? Everyone’s going to think I’m absolutely mad, but I’d bring in Roy Keane. If I was Ole I’d think to myself, he won’t mess around and he’ll sort one or two out.”

Harry Redknapp wants Roy Keane to return to United

Keane recently said that he is eyeing a return to management, but that he is struggling to land a job that he wants.

Whether he would have the composure to return to the United dressing room given the state it’s in is another story…

