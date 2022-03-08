Harry Redknapp jumps to defence of nephew Frank Lampard following Spurs hammering

“They are average players, average characters…”

Harry Redknapp has jumped to the defence of his nephew Frank Lampard following Everton’s 5-0 defeat to Spurs on Monday night.

It was a dreadful performance from Lampard’s side, who are just one point ahead of the relegation zone with 13 games left in the season.

Based on their points-per-game so far this season, they are on course for their worst ever season, and could be facing relegation for the first time in the club’s history.

Many were quick to suggest that Lampard set his side up naively against Antonio Conte’s side, but Redknapp has insisted he is not to blame.

Harry Redknapp on Frank Lampard

Speaking on talkSPORT on Tuesday morning, the former Spurs manager said: “I watched it on TV and Jamie Carragher said it was a Championship back four.

“If you go through, man-for-man, it’s a poor outfit. They’ve recruited badly, got no legs in midfield, the little boy Allan can’t run and get around the pitch.

“It’s only the young lad [Anthony Gordon] who showed any life and played with some energy. They really are a poor outfit.

“You look at their managers, they’ve had Champions League winning managers. Ancelotti couldn’t get a tune out of the club, Rafa Benitez the same.

“They’ve gone through good managers. The recruitment has just been shocking at the club.

“They are average players, average characters. Frank has his work cut out. If he keeps them up then he’s done very well because they are in desperate trouble.

“I don’t care who you think you are, you could put Pep [Guardiola] in there and he’s not suddenly going to turn that group around.”

Everton relegation battle

While Redknapp pinned the majority of the blame on the players, Lampard himself will know that this squad is far too strong to be relegated.

If they do go down, it would be a major blow to his managerial career, which is already in a precarious place, given how his last few weeks at Chelsea went.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, frank lampard, Harry Redknapp