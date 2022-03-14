Harry Maguire’s old teammate holds nothing back with criticism

Strong words…

Harry Maguire’s old teammate Ahmed Elmohamady held nothing back with his criticism of the Manchester United defender.

Elmohamady played with Maguire at Hull, and he is clearly not convinced by what he saw from the Englishman during their time together.

He insisted that Maguire does not have the mental strength to be captain of United, something which has been called into question on a number of occasions so far this season.

Ahmed Elmohamady on Harry Maguire

Speaking to beIN Sports recently, he said: “Harry was with me in Hull City and, in my opinion, he doesn’t have the level to be the Manchester United captain.

“Man United need a player with a strong personality and I hope that the next manager will give the captaincy to Ronaldo if he stays.

“Ronaldo can handle this responsibility and pressure. However, Maguire can’t handle this pressure. So, I think that the pressure he has by wearing the captain’s armband is affecting his performances.”

He even went as far as to say that he’s not sure if Maguire is good enough to play for United, let alone be the team’s captain.

Harry Maguire at Hull

He said: “Maguire performed really well with Leicester, a team that competes to be in the top six of the Premier League, and maybe this is his level.

“He doesn’t have the level to play for the biggest team in the history of England.”

Maguire didn’t do much for his reputation over the weekend, as he scored an avoidable own goal against Spurs that almost took all three points away from United.

There has been much made about the captaincy at the club this season, with reports suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo feels as though he should have it instead.

Ralf Rangnick even came out to clear the air on the situation, explaining that no matter what, Maguire will remain the captain until the end of the season.

Whether or not he is still leading the team out next season is another thing…

