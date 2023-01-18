Yet another Premier League club enquires about Harry Maguire

Not the worst of moves for him…

Harry Maguire has been approached by yet another Premier League club, with West Ham United reportedly interested in signing the England international.

Maguire has been linked heavily with a move away from Manchester United, with both Spurs and Leicester reportedly keeping an eye on the defender, while Aston Villa have also been thrown in the mix.

Erik ten Hag has made it clear that Maguire will likely never be a regular starter at Manchester United ever again, with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and now Luke Shaw ahead of him in the pecking order.

Maguire will still play a part at United this season, if he stays, with the club still in four competitions and Ten Hag a fan of rotating his central defenders in particular.

But if the England international wants to play regular football, he will be well aware that Old Trafford is probably not the place for him anymore.

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Maguire on loan, in an attempt to secure Premier League safety, and push on in the Europa Conference League.

⚒️ West Ham are interested in taking Man United defender Harry Maguire on loan 🗞 [via: Daily Mirror] pic.twitter.com/nSpG1fOavn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 18, 2023

Harry Maguire linked with West Ham

TalkSPORT reported that the links with West Ham are far more genuine than those that reported Aston Villa had met with Maguire’s people, but that this deal is still quite a way from getting done.

Having played every game for England at the World Cup, Maguire may think that he is above joining a team in a relegation battle, and that he should line out for a team playing Champions League football.

Man United also may not be in a hurry to lose Maguire, considering he has featured in almost every game since the World Cup, either starting or coming on when United are looking to hold on to a lead.

The most likely scenario is that Maguire sees it out until the end of the season, when Ten Hag will likely allow him to join a different club permanently.

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Manchester United