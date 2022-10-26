Erik ten Hag and Man United have very difficult decision to make

Ten Hag has a difficult decision on his hands.

Manchester United only have a handful of games before the World Cup, but such is the nature of this season, they could be a make or break set of fixtures.

A good run of games could leave them in a really strong position with regards to finishing in the top four this season, while a few losses on the bounce could see them rapidly fall down the table.

They will have to play all of these games without Raphael Varane, who has been one of the standout performers for them so far this season.

Varane pulled up with an injury against Chelsea that makes him a doubt for the World Cup, meaning he will definitely not be risked by Man United before then.

As a result, United will turn to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, with one of them set to be selected to partner Lisandro Martinez.

Harry Maguire vs Victor Lindelof

There are advantages to either of them, and disadvantages too, but it is not going to be an easy decision for Erik ten Hag.

Lindelof is a lot more like Varane, but nowhere near as good a defender, but he does fit his profile far more than Maguire does.

He is better on the ball than Maguire, but he is physically weak and can often be bullied when he comes up against physical strikers.

Maguire on the other hand plays a lot of his best games when he has a phyiscal presence to deal with.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ollie Watkins and Gianluca Scamacca are all serious threats in the air, and they are all coming up against Man United in the next few weeks.

Maguire does seem like the better fit to deal with these forwards, especially seeing as he will be desperate to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Perhaps seeing Maguire with a point to prove is what United fans have been needing this whole time.

The solution, in this writer’s opinion, would be to play Lindelof in the next two Europa League games, and see if Maguire can regain any sort of form in the Premier League fixtures.

