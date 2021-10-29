Harry Maguire responds to Liverpool demolition

The United captain said the team let the manager down.

Harry Maguire has responded to Liverpool’s demolition of Manchester United, saying that every player should be looking at themselves.

Maguire has come under fire for his performances this season, especially recently, as he has conceded 11 goals in his last three games.

On top of that, his team have kept just one clean sheet in the past 21 games, which will always fall on a captain if he is the centre-half and most expensive defender in the world.

Harry Maguire on Liverpool loss

Speaking to Sky Sports about his reaction to the Liverpool loss, he said: “If I’m being honest I went home and I just looked at myself…”

He said: “It’s one of the lowest I’m sure all the players have felt in their career. You go home and you don’t sleep much, you’ve got thoughts running through your head. ‘If only I did this or this’. If I’m being honest I went home and I just looked at myself and what I can do better and take full responsibility on my shoulders.

“I hope every player in the dressing room is looking at themselves, taking full responsibility on their shoulders and not pointing the finger and blaming anyone else. You look at yourself first and foremost when you have a result like this and a period like this.

“We let the manager down against Liverpool. We let the fans down, the club down, us as players. So we have to take huge responsibility for that.”

He also accepted that his performances have not been good enough this season.

🗣️ "My performances haven't been good enough." #MUFC captain Harry Maguire described the 5-0 defeat to #LFC as 'embarrassing' and admits he's had to look at himself and take responsibility. pic.twitter.com/phyUawnVTW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 29, 2021

Speaking specifically about the manager, he said: “Do we owe him a performance? Of course we do.”

Next up for United is a trip to London to take on Tottenham on Saturday evening. A loss for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would see him sacked, if the current reports are to be believed, while others suggest he will be given until Manchester City regardless of the outcome on Saturday.

