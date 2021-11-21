Harry Maguire speaks out following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking

The captain has spoken.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has spoken out following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.

Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the shocking defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon.

In the game that led to the firing, Maguire received a red card for a shocking challenge on Tom Cleverley. The game was 2-1 to Watford at the time, and it felt as though United could still come back into it.

However, they never came to terms with playing with 10 men, and were picked apart by Watford in the end.

Harry Maguire on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The England internatonal took to Twitter to praise the manager who signed him, and made him capatain.

He wrote: “You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful. Thank you for everything boss. Legend.”

Maguire is one of the first players to come out and praise Solskjaer, though based on recent trends, we would imagine the entire squad will have shared something before too long.

Marcus Rashford posted an uncharacteristically short post on his Twitter page, simply sharing a picture of him and Solskjaer, alongside the words: “Club legend”.

Harry Maguire at Man United

It has been a tough season for Maguire so far, and it is largely his own fault.

He has been responsible for an unacceptable amount of goals that United are conceding, and while he can be a really solid defender at times, his price tag also plays a part in all of the criticism that comes his way.

He is now suspended, following the Watford red card, and it would not be all that surprising if a new manager came in and stripped him of the captaincy, purely to give him the wake up call that seems necessary.

