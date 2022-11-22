Harry Maguire opens up on substitution vs Iran

He should be okay for Friday against the USA.

Harry Maguire has explained why he was taken off in the second-half of England vs Iran on Monday morning.

Maguire was substituted after a decent performance from the Englishman, so much so that Gareth Southgate may have been worrying about the fitness of the central defender.

Maguire sat down and was clearly not feeling the best, before the decision was made for him to come off and be replaced by Eric Dier.

He has since taken to social media to explain that he was not injured, but that he felt sick and came off as a “precaution”.

Harry Maguire explains Iran substitution

He tweeted: “I felt unwell in the second half so came off as a precaution. Looking forward to Friday.”

Maguire, while playing terribly for Manchester United as of late, has always looked like a competent defender for England, and is clearly an important part of Southgate’s plans.

Maguire played alongside John Stones on Monday, and the two proved to be real threats from set-pieces for England.

Speaking after the win over Iran, Gabby Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT that Maguire showed those on social media that Southgate knows best.

“I thought he was outstanding. Let’s get behind him now. All the sheep who say he shouldn’t be playing and he’s awful, get behind him.

“Give him the confidence because he’s going to be starting every game for England. His passing was good, defensively he was sharp.

“All the people were saying on the show yesterday, and social media, that Maguire can’t start… I’ve seen people bring banners over here saying you won’t win it because of Harry Maguire, grow up!”

Maguire will certainly have a much more difficult test against the USA on Friday, as they looked a very decent side against Wales.

