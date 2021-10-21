Gabriel Agbonlahor outlines the Man United player who looks “lost”

“They can’t defend…”

Gabriel Agbonlahor has outlined the one Manchester United player who looks “lost” on the pitch currently.

He said that Harry Maguire “is not playing his best football”, despite the fact that the defender got the equaliser against Atalanta on Wednesday night.

United defeated Atalanta 3-2, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a late winner to ensure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side picked up all three points.

But many weren’t convinced by the win, and Agbonlahor thought that David de Gea kept United in the game, and that the match could have been out of sight at half-time.

Gabriel Agbonlahor on Man United

He said: “You look at Manchester United and they are playing Atalanta, five players out injured. I watched Atalanta a few weeks ago against AC Milan in Serie A and they got battered. Battered at their place by AC Milan.

“This is Manchester United, look at their squad list. They should be smashing Atalanta. Not, ‘oh, we came back and won 3-2 it’s amazing, the Manchestser United way’.

“It should have been 3-0 to Atalanta by half-time. They can’t defend. Maguire is not playing his best football at the moment. He just looks lost as a defender.

“David de Gea kept them in the game with his saves. He’s been outstanding, by the way.”

Harry Maguire “lost?”

The worst possible start for Man Utd… Caught napping for a quick free-kick and Mario Pasalic taps in for Atalanta inside 15 minutes 😬#UCL pic.twitter.com/Py95E8XARC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2021

Part of the reason Maguire could look slightly different over the past two games, in which he has conceded six goals, could be due to the fact he is missing his partner at the back in Raphael Varane.

Varane is expected to be out for another week or so with a groin injury, and his pace and positional sense have bailed Maguire out on a number of occasions so far this season.

While Victor Lindelof is well able to play the ball out from the back, Varane just commands a different level of respect, and it is clear that Maguire looks a lot more comfortable alongside him.

