Harry Maguire likes controversial Cristiano Ronaldo post on Instagram

New manager, same old nonsense in Manchester.

Harry Maguire has liked a controversial post about Cristiano Ronaldo over the past few days, amid yet another ongoing saga at the club.

Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave the club, and is yet to return to Manchester for pre-season training, with the rest of the squad having already got going under new manager Erik ten Hag.

An Instagram post on the popular page SPORTbible stated that Ronaldo is unhappy with the fact that with the fact he had to take a pay cut, which came as a result of Man United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The post read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘upset’ with the 25% wage cut all players received when Manchester United failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will see his £480,000-a-week salary reduced to £360,000 as United play in the Europa League.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPORTbible (@sportbible)

Maguire’s account did definitely like the post, though there is doubt about whether or not he runs his own account, or whether it was even intentional.

Harry Maguire vs Cristiano Ronaldo

This isn’t the first time that there has been some sort of alleged dispute between Maguire and Ronaldo either.

Reports earlier in the season suggested that Maguire had become “more subdued” since Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, as concerns over dressing room cliques at the club escalated.

Ronaldo also reportedly wanted to be made captain over Maguire, an issue Ten Hag will have to deal with if the Portuguese striker stays at the club.

The Dutchman has remained tight-lipped about the captain situation at United, with many speculating that he will take the armband from Maguire before the start of the season.

Speaking about Maguire being captain, Ten Hag said: “Next season is a different season. But I think he did a great job, he is a great player. He has already achieved a lot and contributed to Man United. I am looking forward to working with him.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Manchester United