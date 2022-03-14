Roy Keane and Gary Neville slam Cristian Romero over Harry Maguire incident

Sunday’s match was an eventful one…

Roy Keane and Gary Neville were not happy with Spurs’ Cristian Romero over an incident involving him and Harry Maguire on Sunday.

Maguire scored an own-goal late in second-half against Spurs to make the game 2-2. The ball was drilled across the box to Romero, but before the ball could reach the Spurs defender, Maguire had knocked it into his own net.

Romero was in fact offside, so if the ball did reach him and he scored it would have been ruled out, but Maguire wasn’t to know.

After the goal went in, Romero made it his business to run up to Maguire and shout something in his face.

Maguire didn’t respond to the taunt, and instead sat on the ground for a second or two, assuming he had lost the three points for United.

Speaking after the game, Roy Keane and Gary Neville said that Romero’s response to the goal is not something you want to see in football.

Keane said: “It’s not good. That’s not good. You remember those things… When you’re a player you take note of that, don’t worry. He’ll take note of that.”

Neville agreed, after insisting that he hadn’t seen it live, saying: “Yeah that’s no good, that’s no good.”

Former Spurs defender Michael Dawson made the good point that defenders often make mistakes, and that the Argentine was playing with fire reacting like that.

He said: “It comes back to haunt you, things like that. Certainly as a defender, you make mistakes and things like that don’t go right but you don’t need to see things like that. It could be you next week…”

And Dawson was correct, as you could make the case that Romero should have been closer to Ronaldo for his third goal, which came just moments after the Maguire error.

