Ralf Rangnick offers update on Harry Maguire captaincy

Ralf Rangnick has offered an update on Harry Maguire and the captaincy at Manchester United.

Maguire has been Man United’s captain since very shortly after he arrived at the club for a price tag of £80 million from Leicester City.

Despite some poor performances at times, there have never been calls for him to be stripped of the captaincy, until recently.

After two poor games in a row, against Burnely and Southampton, there are not only calls for Maguire to be stripped of the captaincy, but also dropped in general.

Rangnick has responded to these calls, asking for some persepctive on his performances.

Ralf Rangnick on Harry Maguire

He said: “I think when he came back after his injury he did extremely well. He had a very good performance, a very good game against West Ham.

“In the past two games, yeah he had some weaker moments, against Southampton and when we conceded the goal at Burnley, but he’s our captain and I don’t see any reason to change that.

“He’s a player who has to develop, get better, like all the other players.

“The way that we are playing now is new also to him because in the English national team he was used to playing in a back three and here at Manchester United, in most cases a back four, but still not being as proactive, not with that kind of rest defence always being on the front foot when we are trying to defend.

“This is something also new to him and it will also take some time for him to get used to that, to get adjusted to that.”

Harry Maguire captaincy

If Maguire were to be stripped of the captaincy, it is unclear who would be given the armband on a long-term basis.

Cristiano Ronaldo has seen and won it all, but his attitude has been questioned at times, and it’s unlikely he will be at the club for much longer.

Bruno Fernandes plays every week, and has a desperate will to win, so he could be an option. At one point, Marcus Rashford could have been a good candidate, but his performances as of late may have taken him out of the running.

