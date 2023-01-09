Harry Maguire linked with shock move to Aston Villa

The transfer rumours are coming in thick and fast.

Harry Maguire has been linked with a shocking move to Aston Villa, as he has fallen out of favour at Manchester United.

While he is still the club captain, Erik ten Hag clearly has no intentions of making Maguire a regular starter in the team again, with him falling further in the pecking order by the day.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are clearly Ten Hag’s preferred central defenders, and recently, the manager opted to play Luke Shaw out of position instead of starting Maguire.

He then has Victor Lindelof to compete with, and it’s unclear who is ahead of who in the pecking order out of those two players.

As a result, Maguire is being linked with a move away from Man United, with social media running wild with a story linking him to Aston Vila on Sunday.

Harry Maguire linked with Aston Villa move

While this does seem like a move that make sense at the minute, a number of sources have come out to say that it isn’t true, and that the England international will not be heading to Villa Park any time soon.

TalkSPORT host Laura Woods said on Monday morning: “I spoke to someone in his camp as well who said it’s absolutely not true so we have to make sure people know that from where they stand at the moment.”

With Maguire to Villa seemingly purely just social media rumours, it will be interesting to see which club he does join when he inevitably leaves Man United.

He may feel as though he is good enough to play with a top team, especially based on his England performances, but the best thing for him on a personal level and a footballing one would be to go to a team with less attention and pressure.

Plus, in a team that plays deeper than United, Maguire could actually be quite a useful asset.

Read next: Man United star Antony involved in “terrifying” crash

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Harry Maguire