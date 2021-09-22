Ray Parlour questions Spurs’ tactics vs Chelsea on Sunday

“I don’t get that, to be honest with you.”

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has questioned Spurs’ tactics vs Chelsea on Sunday, specifically what Nuno Espirito Santo instructed Harry Kane to do.

Kane seemed to be moved out wide, so Heung-Min Son could operate centrally. The game finished 3-0 to Chelsea, and as a result, Nuno’s tactics are being called out.

Ray Parlour on Spurs vs Chelsea

He said: “People will argue, as well, ‘Why is Harry Kane on the left-hand side?’ He’s the main man!

“[Heung-Min] Son usually plays out – why has he changed Kane and Son? I don’t get that, to be honest with you.

“Kane was coming very deep as usual. [Dele] Alli’s got his opportunity again, he didn’t have a great game but he’s certainly got a chance now.”

While it is undeniable that Kane had very little effect on the game, Nuno will argue that in the first 45 minutes, his tactics worked a charm.

The aim seemed to be to isolate Son and Thiago Silva at the back, to try and use the South Korean’s pace, and on a number of occasions it almost worked.

However, when Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel switched things around and brought N’Golo Kante on, Spurs had no answer.

Spurs mixed start to the season

Parlour added that what he thinks Spurs are missing most is a midfielder who can play the ball into their dangerous attacking players.

He said on talkSPORT: “I just think a ball-playing midfielder is what they’re missing, aren’t they? I mean, they’re not getting enough service to Son.

“We all know Son and Kane, when they’re on form, they could be in most sides because that’s how good they are.”

After a dream start to the season, beating Manchester City 1-0, Spurs have now lost two league games in a row, conceding six and scoring none in the process.

Next up is a match against Arsenal, their fiercest rivals, where both sides could desperately do with the three points.

