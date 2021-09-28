Former Spurs striker says manager wants to leave Harry Kane out of Starting XI

“He has to play him…”

Former Spurs striker Darren Bent has said that Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to leave Harry Kane out of the Starting XI.

This comes after Arsenal beat Spurs 3-1 in a very convincing win on Sunday. Before that Chelsea beat Spurs 3-0, and perhaps worst of all, Crystal Palace won 3-0 to start this bad fun of form.

Kane himself is yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season, while Spurs were top of the league after three games – of which the England striker started only one.

Darry Bent on Spurs’ Harry Kane problem

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “You look at the Manchester City game, first game of the season, to me that is a Nuno team in terms of sitting, defend deep and then hit you with pace.

“Son, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, it worked really well.

“Now of course, Harry Kane has to come back into the team because he is Harry Kane, arguably one of the best centre-forwards in the world, even though he not showing that in the minute.

“He’s got a player like Harry Kane so he has to play him, but do I think Nuno probably wants to go that way in terms of his centre-forward dropping off really deep or does he want three at the top end of the pitch that can run?

“I think he would prefer to probably have the three that he had at the start of the season, I really do.”

At Wolves, Nuno often did enjoy playing a counter attacking style of football, with pace on either flank. However, Raul Jimenez up front is of a similar build and stature to Kane, so it is a shock to see the players not clicking.

Darren Bent on Harry Kane

These comments come shortly after Bent suggested that Kane hasn’t been the same ever since his controversial interview with Gary Neville last season.

Neville very quickly responded to Bent’s comments and placed the blame on Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who allegedly went back on a “gentleman’s agreement” that he and Kane had.

More likely to have been when Daniel Levy backtracked 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/wr58gw3vMn — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 21, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: darren bent, harry kane, Spurs