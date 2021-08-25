Former Spurs defender unconvinced by Harry Kane statement

“That from a moral point of view, from the England captain, is very wrong.”

Harry Kane released a statement on Wednesday afternoon informing Tottenham Hotspur fans that he will be staying at the club, putting to bed the transfer saga that has swept the news all summer.

After being linked with Manchester City for months, the striker has accepted that he will not secure a move to the Premier League champions before the transfer deadline closes on August 31.

Harry Kane statement.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” Kane’s statement read.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”

While many Spurs fans were overjoyed to see that their star player would be sticking around, former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega was not convinced.

Ramon Vega on Harry Kane.

Speaking about Kane’s statement, Vega told Sky Sports: “My opinion is still the same. He, off the pitch, disrespected the club and the fans, the way he handled the situation. Now, within a few weeks, he says he’s 100% behind Tottenham Hotspur, because his bet is not working out.

“That from a moral point of view, from the England captain, is very wrong. I stay with my opinion about him.

“You can’t get rid of someone who has got a contract. Either somebody pays the money… Man City didn’t put the right amount on the table.

“From my point of view, Nuno is obviously happy to have an extra player in his squad going forward, but I still believe that he has handled the situation in a disrespectful way.”

🗣 "He's disrespected the club and the fans the way he's handled the situation, suddenly he's 100% behind Tottenham." Former Tottenham player @Ramon_Vega71 says his opinion on Harry Kane hasn't changed since announcing he will remain at the club pic.twitter.com/8Er1VHXiuL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 25, 2021

Vega played for Spurs from 1996 until 2001 and has been vocal all summer with regards to his feelings about Kane’s behaviour.

The former Switzerland defender mocked Kane in a tweet posted earlier this month, where he said that the striker tried to force his way out of Tottenham.

I done my google translate on his letter and this game out. 😂👀👀 pic.twitter.com/C2GC2S6lk7 — Ramon Vega (@Ramon_Vega71) August 7, 2021

