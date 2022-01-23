Roy Keane and Gary Neville disagree on Harry Kane disallowed goal

Was the Spurs striker unlucky?

Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Sunday evening, thanks to a wondergoal from Hakim Ziyech and a fine header from Thiago Silva.

However, it could have all been very different if referee Paul Tierney didn’t disallow a Harry Kane goal just before half-time.

Kane received the ball in the box after he seemingly pushed Silva to the ground, before calmly slotting it into the bottom corner.

Tierney felt as though Kane’s push on Silva was too much contact, and deemed it to be a foul, which VAR did not disagree with.

This goal would have put Spurs 1-0 up at half-time, which was seemingly the exact type of result Antonio Conte was going for with his extremely defensive Starting XI.

Gary Neville, who was on commentary for the game, immediately said that he felt there wasn’t enough contact for it to be a foul, and stuck to his guns when he saw the replays from other angles.

Harry Kane disallowed goal

Roy Keane on the other hand, felt as though it was the correct decision, disagreeing with Neville’s thoughts on the incident.

He said: “Believe it or not, Gary is wrong… It’s decent play by Spurs, but when you’re running at that pace… At the time I thought it was a goal, but he does lean into him.

“I think the referee has got it 100% right. When you’re running at that pace and you’re 37, you’re going to go down.”

"I think the referee has got it 100% right" Roy Keane, Jamie Redknapp and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink give their thought's on Harry Kane's disallowed first-half strike! 👇 pic.twitter.com/8uyu0TT3VF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2022

What Silva’s age has to do with it being a foul or not is anybody’s guess, but the panel in the studio landed on Keane’s side of the debate.

Jamie Redknapp agreed and said that Silva did the right thing by going down, which Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink also agreed with.

This defeat for Spurs is a costly one, as Manchester United picked up three points on Saturday in the race for Champions League football.

Arsenal, who also find themselves in this race, were held to a 0-0 draw at home with bottom of the table Burnley.

