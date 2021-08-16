Should Spurs accept that they’ll be fine without Harry Kane?

Spurs shouldn’t be terrified of losing Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday, all without their talisman Harry Kane.

Kane, who is being desperately chased by City, was left out of the squad completely, after reportedly having failed to show up to pre-season training on a number of occasions.

It has made the beginning of Nuno Espirito Santo’s job extremely difficult at Spurs, and while Kane is definitely the best player he has at his disposal, he may be thinking that losing him for over £120 million doesn’t sound so bad.

Is it time to plan for life after Kane?

His side banded together in a way that they rarely did under previous boss Jose Mourinho, and completely deserved the three points. They did this while Heung-Min Son had an off day up front, and still managed to score a screamer to win the match.

They battled hard at the back, and didn’t lose the midfield battle against a side that will dominate almost every game they play in this season.

Plus, they won’t be losing Kane and continuing with the squad they currently have. They will lose him, and probably replace him with two or three players who can slot into their Starting XI.

Nuno’s football definitely isn’t the most exciting in the world, but when it’s at his best, and the fans are behind him, it is a match for anyone in the league. Before things went a bit stale at Wolves, every trip to Molineux was dreaded by opposition, and he did some incredible things with a really small squad.

With an added bit of strength in depth, Nuno could turn this team into a real force, and push for Champions League qualification, which realistically would be the same ambition if Kane stuck around.

Will Harry Kane leave Spurs?

It seemed that Kane had made his mind up before the end of last season that he wanted to leave Spurs, which would be a lot easier if he didn’t choose to sign a six-year deal with the club in 2018.

City obviously want him, but if Spurs don’t want to sell, they have absolutely no reason to.

Undeniably Kane is one of the best players in world football, and if City get him they should win the league comfortably, but the way things are at Spurs at the moment, the best thing for them to do now is take the small fortune for their striker, and plan a rebuild under an honest, trustworthy manager.

