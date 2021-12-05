Former Ireland international says what Spurs should have done with Harry Kane

Was this the right play?

Tony Cascarino has explained what he feels Tottenham Hotspur should have done with Harry Kane during the summer.

Kane wanted to leave the club during the summer, with Manchester City his desired destination, even going as far as failing to turn up to training to try force the move.

While Spurs didn’t want to sell their star player, there was talk of a deal being reached where City would include some of their players in the signing, as well as a significant amount of money.

One player being mentioned was Bernardo Silva, who Cascarino feels would have been the perfect signing for Spurs.

Tony Cascarino on Bernardo and Silva Harry Kane

He said that Silva would have been the perfect replacement for Christian Eriksen, while the money they got in the deal could have gone towards a striker.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “If you could get Bernardo Silva in the deal and lose Kane, you’d get a bit of money but you’d get Silva.

“He might not want to leave City and he might not want to go, that was a great option.

“We had this conversation. If you could get Bernardo Silva in the deal… you’ve lost Christian Eriksson and not really replaced him with the quality of someone like Bernardo Silva.

“That conversation was this summer about Bernardo Silva as it wasn’t certain he’d stay at City. From the start of the season, he’s just been fantastic.”

He continued: “I’ve seen a lot of him from his time in France. He’s improved no end, his quality on the ball, his movement, his goals, his assists.

“We are very spoilt in the Premier League, we’ve got Mo Salah doing what he’s doing and Bernardo Silva and there are others who are extraordinary.

“He’s so comfortable with the ball at his feet and never gets flustered.”

Kane has only scored one goal in the league so far this season, while Silva has been playing excellently, scoring two fine goals against Watford on Saturday night.

