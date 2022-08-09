No Premier League minutes on the horizon…

Nottingham Forest are attempting to terminate former Ireland international Harry Arter’s contract, as they prepare for a tough year in the Premier League.

Steve Cooper’s side gained promotion via the playoffs last season, and can consider themselves relatively lucky, as a few major decisions went their way in the final.

Regardless of what happened that day, they made it to the promised land, and are now desperate to make sure that they don’t go down any time soon.

They have spent a lot of money in an attempt to improve their squad, and are willing to spend more, while also trying to get rid of some players who are surplus to requirements.

One of those players is Arter, who has made only nine starts and five substitute appearances in all competitions since joining Forest in 2020.

The entire situation has been made more complicated by the fact that promotion to the Premier League earned the midfielder an extra year on his deal and a pay rise.

As a result, Arter may not be willing to leave the club unless another side will match the wages he is currently on, which could be a struggle given his age and the amount of football he has played over the past two years.

The Athletic have reported that in the meantime, Forest are planning on using Arter’s international and club experience to help the development of the younger players in the under-21 side.

While Arter’s best days may be behind them, he is still only 32 years of age, and could bring a lot to the table for certain Championship sides looking for an experienced central midfielder.

He may not be in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland plans anymore, but that’s not to say he can’t still have an impact on some decent sides.

