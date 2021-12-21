Where Man United youth star Hannibal Mejbri could feature in Ralf Rangnick’s team

A really promising talent.

Manchester United produce an incredible amount of young talent through their academy every year, with new players always bursting through on to the scene. One young man that United fans are particularly excited about is Hannibal Mejbri, more commonly known as Hannibal.

The 18-year-old recently impressed on international duty for Tunisia, picking up an Arab Cup runners-up medal on Saturday.

Many United fans see him as the potential answer to their midfield problem, insisting one day he will slot in to one of the central positions and fit like a glove.

He himself has lifted the lid on where he would like to play ideally, but it seems as though he is willing to do a job wherever he is asked to.

He said: “To be honest with you, I’ll give my absolute best wherever I’m played out on the pitch, whether that be at no.8 or no.6 or no.10 or even on the wing.

“I think I’ve got the qualities to play all of those positions. I just need to study each of them to make sure I tactically understand them, in particular without the ball and then when I have the ball I just have to play my own game and not feel any pressure.

“Up until now it’s been working really well.”

Hannibal Mejbri’s Man United future

The teenager with a unique style of play and hairstyle also listed three of his biggest inspirations when he was growing up: “Zinedine Zidane was one of the best players in the world and you had someone like Ronaldinho who was great on the wing. [Andres] Iniesta [plays] a bit deeper.”

While we won’t be reading too much into the players he liked watching as a kid, it does imply he will always be the sort of player who looks forward instead of behind.

United are of course fairly well stacked in the attacking positions, however a midfielder who creates chances is exactly what Ralf Rangnick looks for, so he may be getting some minutes from the bench later this season.

