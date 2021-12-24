Ralf Rangnick offers promising update on Man United youth star

A real talent.

Ralf Rangnick has offered a promising update on Manchester United’s youth star Hannibal Mejbri.

Hannibal recently impressed on international duty for Tunisia, picking up an Arab Cup runners-up medal last Saturday.

The 18-year-old played as Tunisia’s main playmaker at the tournament, showcasing his abilities on the international stage at an incredibly young age.

And it seems as though Rangnick has intentions of starting to integrate him into the first team in the near future.

Speaking ahead of United’s game against Newcastle on Monday, the interim manager spoke about the players he has available to him.

Ralf Rangnick on Hannibal Mejbri

“We had 25 players in on Thursday and the only one missing was Paul Pogba,” he told club media this week.

“Hannibal was here training for the first time since I arrived having just come back from the Arab Cup.

“Unfortunately for us and for him he will be missing out [with us] again in January because of the Africa Cup of Nations.

“I watched the final before his substitution and I’m fully aware that we have another good, highly-talented player coming from our youth ranks and hopefully after the Africa Cup of Nations he can regularly train and be part of our group.”

Hannibal Mejbri’s future at Man United

While United have an abundance at young talent at the club, Hannibal does look like one of the most promising players that could break through in the near future.

Speaking about his style of play, and where he likes to play most, he said: “To be honest with you, I’ll give my absolute best wherever I’m played out on the pitch, whether that be at no.8 or no.6 or or even on the wing.

“I think I’ve got the qualities to play all of those positions. I just need to study each of them to make sure I tactically understand them, in particular without the ball and then when I have the ball I just have to play my own game and not feel any pressure.”

