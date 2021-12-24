Ralf Rangnick’s plan to bring Erling Halaand to Man United

What a move this would be.

Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in the world, if not the most. What makes his situation even more unique is that he has a release clause at Borussia Dortmund that can be activated from next summer.

Any club in the world would happily sign the Norwegian striker, and it’s not a surprise to see that some are already devising a plan to do so.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick looks set to use his relationship with Haaland’s father Alf-Inge to his advantage, in an attempt to bring the 21-year-old to England.

Rangnick and Haaland senior worked together when the former was sporting director at RB Salzburg and oversaw Erling’s move to the club from Molde in 2018.

It is being reported that the United boss is planning on trying to bring Haaland to Old Trafford, via his father, who of course has a strange relationship with the club thanks to one Roy Keane.

Erling Haaland to Man United

While Manchester Evening News are reporting that there is a chance that Haaland will join United in the summer, one major roadblock that stands in the way is his agent – Mino Raiola.

The controversial super-agent recently listed a number of teams that Haaland could potentially sign for, seemingly going out of his way to say that United are not on the list.

He said: “Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Man City – these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United.”

He has since clarified his comments, stating he did not intend to disrespect United, but many at the club would be wary of doing business with him again, following the controversies that have come with Paul Pogba.

Gary Neville in the past has gone as far as saying United should never sign another player represented by him.

