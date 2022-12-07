Achraf Hakimi pays tribute to Spain player left out of squad with penalty celebration

What a moment for the Morocco player.

Achraf Hakimi has seemingly paid tribute to Sergio Ramos with his celebration on Tuesday evening, after the central defender was left out of Spain’s World Cup squad.

Hakimi scored the winning penalty for Morocco against Spain in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match that saw the African side advance to the quarter-finals.

Morocco and Spain couldn’t be separated in normal or extra-time, meaning the game had to go to penalties, where Spain missed all three of their efforts.

Hakimi, who had been excellent on the day and throughout the whole tournament, stepped up and chipped his penalty down the middle, with Unai Simon diving to his right.

It was an extraordinary moment for Morocco, and crushing for a Spain side who felt like they had what it takes to really go far in this tournament.

Achraf Hakimi pays tribute to Sergio Ramos

After Hakimi chipped it down the middle, he turned to the rest of his teammates and did a penguin celebration that he has often done in the past with Ramos.

No way not only did Hakimi knocked out Spain and he also done a tribute to Sergio Ramos 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vgXBR9JKi6 — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) December 6, 2022

Sergio Ramos.

Much was made about the fact that Spain manager Luis Enrique didn’t bring Ramos, a 2010 World Cup winner, as he opted for different options instead of the PSG defender’s experience.

Enrique instead opted to start Rodri, a midfielder, in central defence. This could be largely due to the fact that Ramos has not played a massive amount of football in the past year or so.

While the defender is fond of a Panenka penalty himself, Ramos will definitely have appreciated Hakimi’s celebration even more.

What makes the story even more interesting is the fact that Hakimi, who dealt Spain the deciding blow, was actually born in Madrid and could have been playing right-back for Spain on the day if things went differently.

Instead, he lined out for Morocco, while Enrique started midfielder Marcos Llorente in right-back.

Read next: Man United’s exciting front three for today’s friendly

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: qatar world cup, sergio ramos