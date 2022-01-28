Erling Haaland says he is learning from Jamie Vardy

The similarities are there…

Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world, despite being only 21 years of age.

And while he is without a doubt one of the most dangerous forwards in all of football, he said in a recent interview that he still feels as though he could improve.

He said: “I can improve my finishing a lot. I can become faster and I can become stronger. But if I could improve one thing, it will be to not get injured.”

And the manner in which he plans to improve, is by watching the greats, one of whom is Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Erling Haaland on Jamie Vardy

Speaking about the Premier League Golden Boot winner, Haaland said that there is a lot of Vardy’s game that he would like to incorporate into his own.

He said: “Let’s taken an example. Running in behind the center-back when the number 10 has the ball.

“You maybe have the best in the world at that in Jamie Vardy. I’ve been looking at him a lot on exactly this.”

Haaland on Vardy

Not too long ago, Virgil van Dijk explained the similarities between Haaland and Vardy, which makes more sense given the respect the Norwegian seemingly has for the former England striker.

He said: “Haaland is a special striker. He is so strong, he’s quick. He’s got all of the attributes to make a defender’s life very, very difficult.

“He was very quick, very aggressive, very direct. A bit like how Jamie Vardy plays, but Haaland is a little bit stronger than Vardy.”

Haaland’s aggression and physicality makes it almost a certainty that he would adapt well to life in the Premier League if he ever does make the move, while his willingness to run in behind makes him even more of a threat than your average striker of his size.

