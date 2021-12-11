Mino Raiola clarifies comments about Erling Haaland’s next club

The agent is clearing the air.

Mino Raoila has taken to Twitter to clarifiy comments he made about his client Erling Haaland’s next club.

Raiola recently came out and listed a number of teams he could see Haaland joining when he leaves Borussia Dortmund.

The controversial agent named some clubs he could see Haaland going to, while also taking a dig at Manchester United.

He said: “Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Man City – these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United.”

Mino Raoila clarifies Erling Haaland comments

However, countless headlines later, he has explained what he meant by these comments.

He wrote: “I want to clarify the following about the Sport1 interview. The four clubs I mentioned about Haaland’s future were just an example to say that, when he leaves, he will go to one of the top 15 European clubs.

“Now Erling’s focus is solely on football, there are no negotiations with any club. And I reaffirm what I said – it’s not a sure thing that he will leave this summer, maybe it will be the one after that.”

Erling Haaland next club

While Raiola has clarified his comments, he will also feel as though he has done his job as the players’ agent. Despite his clarification, he has put the idea out there that those four teams are the ones he would be most likely to join.

Manchester City seems like the most obvious choice, given their extremely public pursuit of Harry Kane last summer.

However, Real Madrid are also in the process of a rebuild that Haaland could be at the centre of, while he could also be tempted to stay in Germany and replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich.

