Man City outline transfer targets, including Erling Haaland

Worrying times for the rest of the Premier League.

Manchester City reportedly have a number of strikers that they are interested in signing next summer, with Erling Haaland at the top of the list.

Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola recently suggested that his client would be willing to make a move to City, and it could line up perfectly with the Manchester club desiring a striker.

However, City will have competition for the young phenomenon, who is also being courted by the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Haaland’s Norway teammate Josh King did recently point out that the 21-year-old is a big fan of the Premier League, which could mean City have the advantage over their competition.

Erling Haaland to Man City?

A report in The Athletic stated that Haaland is the player who City want most, and while they won’t try to sign him in January, they are planning on getting to work sooner rather than later on a potential deal.

It reads: “City are planning to hold meetings with Haaland’s representatives over the weeks and months ahead, yet whether or not the 21-year-old Norwegian opts for a move to the Etihad Stadium is a different matter.”

It also states that if the Haaland deal didn’t work out, they would be interested in Sweden striker Alexander Isak and they are also monitoring the progress of Dusan Vlahovic. Vlahovic has been heavily linked with both Arsenal and Spurs over the past few days.

Man City transfer news

While City spent the majority of last summer chasing Harry Kane, it will be interesting to see if they are still in for him at the end of this season.

Due to a seriously underwhelming season from the England striker so far, Spurs may be willing to sell him for less, while City will almost definitely not consider spending over £100 million on him.

What will not be lost on football fans is that City are currently walking the Premier League, without a striker at all, and largely without Jack Grealish, who they spent £100 million in the summer.

What could they do with Haaland at their disposal? Finally win a Champions League?

