Pep Guardiola responds to Erling Haaland links following Mino Raiola comments

Raiola took aim at Man United with his comments.

Pep Guardiola has responded to the stories linking Manchester City with Erling Haaland, following Mino Raiola’s latest comments.

Haaland’s agent, the ever-controversial Raiola, named some clubs that the player would be interested in joining, when he leaves Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haland linked with Man City

Raiola said that the player “can and will take the next step“, saying: “Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Man City – these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United.”

Understandably, Guaridola was asked about the links with the player in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Wolves.

Interrupting the journalist who started to ask the question, he simply replied: “Next question. Don’t ask me about that. I’m not going to answer.”

🗣 "Next question. Don't ask me about that." Pep Guardiola is not entertaining any questions about Mino Raiola's comments linking Erling Haaland to Man City pic.twitter.com/OANQrfbh19 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 10, 2021

Despite Guardiola’s refusal to answer, this does like a transfer that makes quite a lot of sense, given Haaland’s incredible ability, and how desperate City were to sign a striker during the summer.

Maybe missing out on Harry Kane will end up being a stroke of luck for the Manchester club, if it gives them a bigger chance of signing one of the most dangerous strikers in football.

Erling Haaland transfer news

While Guardiola was certainly keen to keep his cards close to his chest, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if we do see Halaand on the move sooner rather than later.

The Norwegian striker won’t be competing in the knockout stage of the Champions League this season, as Dortmund failed to get out of the group.

Instead he will be playing Europa League football on Thursday nights.

Add that to the fact that he missed out on qualification for the 2022 World Cup, and it would make a lot of sense if he’s starting to be bothered by missing out on the biggest games in football.

