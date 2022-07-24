The scary takeaway from Man City’s win over Bayern Munich

It’s going to be a long season…

Manchester City’s win over Bayern Munich is bad news for the Premier League, and it is not because Erling Haaland got off the mark.

Pep Guardiola signings tend to take some time to settle in. Riyad Mahrez is a perfect example of this, as is Joao Cancelo. But there is a feeling that Haaland will be different.

He is a goalscoring machine who simply can’t be stopped, and if anything, he seems to be perfectly built for Premier League football.

Even if he plays half as well as he has done throughout his short career so far, he will still likely be in the running for top scorer in the Premier League.

However, any doubts that City fans and the wider footballing world have about Haaland were slightly put to bed when he scored his first goal for the club against Bayern in the early hours of Sunday morning.

ERLING HAALAND DEBUT GOAL! 🔥 Man City 1-0 Bayern Munich pic.twitter.com/LzZiEfkiLU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 23, 2022

Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish

It’s a goal we expect to see hundreds of times over the next few years, but there was one thing about it that the entire Premier League should be seriously worried about – the Jack Grealish assist.

Grealish has played quite a bit in pre-season, after hardly featuring at all in City’s title winning campaign last season.

The most expensive British player of all time could explode this season, and it could be bad news for the rest of the Premier League.

If defences are concerned about marking Haaland, which they will be, it could leave Grealish one-on-one with the full-back, which is exactly where he wants to be.

He is used to be doubled up on, but if he gets isolated with a defender, he will cause real damage in the box.

He will get the ball wide, cut it back, and City/Haaland will score loads of goals as a result.

It’s boring, it’s formulaic, but it works, and it will win City yet another league title, and maybe even their first Champions League.

