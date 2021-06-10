Euro 2020 preview and predictions: A closer look at Group E

A group made even more interesting by the events of the past few days.

If Ireland didn’t lose to Slovakia on penalties back in 2020, this might just have been the group that we ended up in.

And to be honest, we’d have had a chance! Spain are not the side they once were, and Sweden, Poland and Slovakia are all only slightly better than us.

But we’re over that. Almost. It’s now time to make our predictions for Group E. Here’s what we’ve got:

Group E Euro 2020 preview

Spain

This truly a Spanish side like none in recent memory. No Real Madrid players in the squad, which means no Sergio Ramos. No midfield maestros like Xavi or Andres Iniesta, and no elite strikers like Fernando Torres or David Villa.

But they’re no slouches either. They should get out of the group if their technical players all perform at the level they are able to, though it won’t be easy.

And it certainly won’t be any easier given the fact there is an ongoing Covid-19 issue that could go on to affect the squad even more over the coming days.

Either way, they’re not to be completely overlooked, though they are unlikely to win it all.

Prediction: Quarter-final

Best Player: Thiago Alcantara, though young Pedri could be the surprise star of the tournament

Poland

A bit of star quality might be all it takes to get out of Group E, and Poland have in the shape of the best striker in the world Robert Lewandowski.

If the Bayern forward gets half a chance, which he should against each and every one of the other teams in Group E, he’ll get himself a goal.

He won’t steer them to greatness, but with a relatively decent supporting cast and a manager with a strong identity, they won’t go down easily no matter the opponent.

Prediction: Round of 16

Best Player: Robert Lewandowski

Slovakia

As we said earlier, Slovakia are in this tournament because they beat us on penalties in a game where Ireland really were the better side.

No team should be worried about a side that relies so heavily on a 33-year-old Marek Hamsik who is so clearly past his best. Dead last in Group E awaits these lads.

Prediction: Group stage exit

Best Player: Marek Hamsik

Sweden

It is a real shame that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is missing the tournament through injury. Not only because he is one of the sport’s great entertainers, but also because it leaves Sweden without someone to produce a piece of magic.

Robin Olsen is far from a solid goalkeeper, plus a defence that consists of Victor Lindelof and Brentford’s Pontus Jansson is never going to keep strikers like Robert Lewandowski at bay.

The Swedes are not going to have the best of times at this tournament, unless one of their young talents has a breakout summer.

Prediction: Group stage exit

Best Player: Emil Forsberg

