Granit Xhaka explains why he gets so many red cards

He analysed the sending off against Liverpool from last week.

Granit Xhaka picked up a red card against Liverpool in the first-leg of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup game last week for a challenge on Diogo Jota.

Xhaka hacked down Jota in the first-half of the first-leg game, stopping the Liverpool winger who would have been clean through on goal if the ball did reach him.

It was a wild challenge that was always going to be a red card, but he has defended his actions in a recent interview.

He maintained that he will always be the type of player who is at risk of being sent off, and that he won’t be able to change this.

Granit Xhaka on red cards

He said: “I’m in a position where I have to make a 50/50. It’s a risky one, of course. People will say ‘Why do you always risk?’ This is who I am. I can’t change myself.

“I need to improve and I need to improve. But in this moment if Jota takes the ball and he scores, they will say ‘Why didn’t you stop him?’ Now I stopped him, and people say ‘Why did you get the red card?’

“After the game, everyone is smarter than in the moment. Myself as well. It’s a moment where I have to make a decision and this time I took the wrong one.

“I feel sorry for the team and the supporters.”

🗣️"It's a moment where I have to make a decision and this time I took the wrong one" Granit Xhaka discusses the red card he received in the Carabao Cup match against Liverpool and whether he needs to improve pic.twitter.com/gicnFt7DSU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 22, 2022

Granit Xhaka red cards

Xhaka has been sent off more often than any other player in the Premier League over the past number of years, having already been dismissed twice this season.

The second leg of the Carabao Cup saw Liverpool win the game 2-0, with Thomas Partey also being sent off for the London club.

This led to manager Mikel Arteta admitting that his team may have a discipline issue, and that it is something he will need to deal with going forward.

