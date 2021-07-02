Ian Wright says there’s ‘no way’ Arsenal should sell Granit Xhaka

“I have never seen him used to that effect.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has said that there’s “no way” that the club should sell divisive midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka played out of his skin for Switzerland against France on Monday night, leading his country to a European Championship quarter-final with a gorgeous last-minute assist to rescue the game.

While he has definitely showed the odd moment of quality during his time at Arsenal, he is more commonly associated with losing his head or being caught in possession on the ball at crucial moments.

With Switzerland, not only does he seem much more confident on the pitch, he also appears to be enjoying his football a lot more.

Ian Wright on Granit Xhaka

Speaking on The ITV Football Show after the game, Wright said: “That is the best I’ve ever seen him (Xhaka) play.

“I feel for him because he’s someone I’ve been very critical of in the past and when you see a performance like, do you blame him or the coaches for not getting those performances out of him in the past?

“I have never seen him used to that effect. There’s no way Arsenal should be selling a player that can play like that, at that level.

“So unfortunately for us (Arsenal) it looks like he is going but I’m delighted for him because he’s answered a lot of critics. He was magnificent.”

Meanwhile, over on RTÉ, Kevin Doyle said that Arsenal fans will have been frustrated watching his performance for Switzerland and asking why that Xhaka so rarely shows up for the North London club.

Doyle suggested that the Swiss manager plays to Xhaka’s strengths, while also treating him with extra kindness, occasionally putting his arm around the Arsenal midfielder’s shoulder when needed.

Richie Sadlier was having none of this however, insisting that a professional footballer shouldn’t “need a hug” to perform at a high level.

Xhaka missed Switzerland’s quarter-final against Spain on Friday evening through suspension.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Granit Xhaka