Granit Xhaka asks whether he’s “prejudiced against” following red card

The Swiss midfielder also had his say on “English toughness”.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has asked whether he is “prejudiced against”, following the red card he received against Manchester City last Saturday.

Xhaka was sent off towards the end of the first half, while the game was 2-0 to Man City. The Premier League match ended 5-0 to the home team, a result which has possibly left Mikel Arteta’s position in doubt.

Granit Xhaka questions “English toughness”

Speaking after the game, Xhaka questioned whether or not he is unfairly treated by referees due to his reputation.

He said: “With the Premier League people often talk about English toughness. I hit the ball 100% and got a red. The pictures weren’t checked by the VAR. I’ve seen tougher tackles that weren’t even assessed as a foul.”

The referee, Martin Atkinson, did not check the VAR monitor before he decided to send Xhaka off for the tackle on Joao Cancelo.

Xhaka on his red card: "About the red card: brutally surprising! With the PL people often talk about English toughness. I hit the ball 100% & got a red. The pictures weren't checked by the VAR. I’ve seen tougher tackles that weren’t even assessed as a foul." 🔴 @keystone_sda pic.twitter.com/5rMmmecpTw — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 1, 2021

Granit Xhaka red card

Since joining Arsenal in 2016, Xhaka has been sent off in the Premier League four times for the London club, while he has been booked a whopping 42 times. No player in the league has been sent off more often than Xhaka since the Swiss international made his debut in England.

After the Man City defeat, Alan Shearer tore into Arsenal’s former club captain for leaving his team with a mountain to climb against the favourites for the league title.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer said: “That’s 11 red cards in his career now. You just can’t excuse this. All he’s said to his teammates is ‘sorry lads, I don’t fancy this today’.

“Who he’s trying to impress I don’t know. You cannot tackle (like that). We all know the laws, you can’t go in like that. He’s putting his opponent in danger. He’s out of control. It’s the correct decision. It’s a red card.”

Xhaka signed a new contract at Arsenal this summer after a couple of impressive performances at Euro 2020, amid speculation that he was leaving the club, with Jose Mourinho’s Roma side said to have been interested.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Granit Xhaka