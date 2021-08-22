Graham Potter explains how Shane Duffy turned his career around

“That’s what he’s done and it’s really paid off for him.”

Shane Duffy scored a cracking header in Brighton’s 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday, making it two wins from two for his side.

The Irishman didn’t get his second man-of-the-match award in as many games, as midfielder Yves Bissouma played excellently on the day too. However, Duffy was faultless at the back, and got himself on the score sheet for the first time this season.

Brighton manager Graham Potter spoke after the game about Duffy’s improvement, after a loan spell at Celtic last season that was difficult for the Derryman on and off the pitch.

Graham Potter on Shane Duffy’s return to form

He said: “I’m really happy for Shane. He’s had a tough year on and off the pitch.”

2 wins outa 2 happy days 🙌🏻 first goal of the season 😍 let’s goooo @OfficialBHAFC pic.twitter.com/slMGUzT20t — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) August 21, 2021

“But he’s learned a lot from that experience, and he’s come back to the club in a really good way.

“He’ll always be someone that everyone here loves, and that will never change.

“But he’s had time to evaluate himself, his life and everything that goes with that. And since he’s been back with us, he’s been fantastic.”

Graham Potter on Shane Duffy

Potter continued: “If you conduct yourself well and give yourself a chance on a daily basis, then you give yourself a chance to play well.

“That’s what he’s done and it’s really paid off for him. Everyone here loves him, myself and the staff have always loved him and we’re delighted for him for what’s happening now.

“He’s had a really tough year, he lost his father suddenly, and that’s quite clearly something that’s extremely tough to deal with.

“Then he had to cope with lockdown in a strange city, and that hadn’t gone well on the pitch, it was disappointing for him and Celtic.

“And sometimes you reflect on what changes you can make. He’s done that, come into a good group, and environment.

“And we all just want Shane to be happy, because when he’s happy, he’s fantastic.”

With the next international break just a matter of days away, Duffy’s form is picking up just at the right time for Stephen Kenny.

