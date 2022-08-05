Graham Potter explains reason for sending Shane Duffy on loan

He is held in high regard at Brighton.

Graham Potter has explained the reason for sending Shane Duffy on loan to Fulham, following the Ireland international’s transfer announcement.

It was confirmed on Friday morning that Duffy would be leaving Brighton to go to Fulham for the year, with Marco Silva eager to bring in some defensive reinforcements to help his side survive the Premier League.

Duffy got off to a great start with Brighton last season, but had to settle for a place on the bench for the second half of the campaign.

However, Potter has gone out of his way to explain why Duffy left the club, saying that the Ireland international was “owed” the opportunity.

Graham Potter on Shane Duffy

Speaking on Friday, he said: “Shane’s been brilliant for us and brilliant for me, and everyone loves him here. But it’s a fantastic opportunity for him and we owed him that chance to explore the move. We wish him well at Fulham.”

This isn’t the first time that Potter has sung the praises of Duffy either, with him previously describing him as a “club legend”.

“He is a club legend – everyone loves him at the club,” said Potter.

“He’s a fantastic guy, a great character. Everyone is delighted that he’s back, that he’s playing, enjoying his football.

“As a human being, he’s someone you want in your corner, it doesn’t matter where you are. He supports the team, he supports the boys on the pitch. He’s a fighter, he’s a warrior.”

Duffy now gets the chance to break into a Premier League side, and if he plays well, make the jersey his own. Duffy is the sort of player who is ready-made for a relegation fight, as he is a “warrior”, as Potter said.

With some top defensive talents emerging for Ireland, we’re sure Stephen Kenny will be watching Fulham with a close eye this season.

