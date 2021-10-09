Newcastle reveal managerial target as Antonio Conte rules himself out

This would make for a really interesting appointment.

Graham Potter has been revealed as one of Newcastle United’s targets, as Steve Bruce is expected to be let go following the recent takeover.

The Sun have reported that Potter is very much on Newcastle’s radar, after early-favourite Antonio Conte ruled himself out of the job.

Graham Potter linked with Newcastle job

Potter’s Brighton team are currently just two points off the top of the league, having conceded only five goals in the league so far this season.

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is also being linked with the job, as his former-assistant Graeme Jones is already with Newcastle and said to be making an impact.

Whether it is Potter or not, it is extremely likely that it won’t be Bruce at the helm of this project, as even before the takeover, 95% of the club’s fans wanted him out of the job.

Is Graham Potter the man for the job?

Potter has definitely done an excellent job at Brighton, even if his league position often doesn’t feel like he has.

The brand of football that he makes his team play would definitely excited the Newcastle fans, and many believe he is often just a top class striker away from winning games comfortably.

Perhaps Callum Wilson could be the man who finishes off the genuinely ridiculous amount of chances that Potter’s teams tend to create. And realistically, if he doesn’t, Newcastle won’t hesitate to sign someone who will.

His side have gotten off to an excellent start so far this season, but it is hard to imagine him turning down the lucrative offer of managing one of the most expensive clubs in the world.

Times are definitely exciting for Newcastle fans, as the club have also outlined some players that they wish to bring in in January.

