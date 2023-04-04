Graham Potter turns down Premier League job already

He’s not rushing into anything…

Graham Potter has reportedly turned down the chance to get back into management at the top level straight away.

Potter was sacked by Chelsea on Sunday night, the same day that Leicester City and Brendan Rodgers parted ways.

Leicester have reportedly not waited long to try and replace Rodgers, trying to bring Potter in to replace the Northern Irishman.

According to talkSPORT, Leicester are “long-time admirers of former Brighton boss” and they have reached out to his representatives, but the 47-year-old has decided against making a swift return.

Graham Potter linked with Leicester job

When news emerged that Rodgers and Potter had been sacked in the same day, many were quick to point out that a move to Leicester would make a lot of sense for Potter.

Having failed at the absolute top level, Leicester would be a very interesting job for him to take, especially considering it seems as though Premier League survival is their only goal for the rest of the season.

However, after how disappointing his short spell in charge of Chelsea was, Potter will likely be choosing his next club very carefully.

There is the cautionary tale of Dean Smith last season, who was let go by Aston Villa and hired by Norwich in the space of a few days.

Norwich ultimately got relegated under Smith, and he was sacked a few months into the Championship season.

It wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see Potter wait until the summer to make a decision on his next club.

