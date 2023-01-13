Graham Potter responds to Joao Felix’s disastrous debut

He was good, up until he wasn’t…

Graham Potter has responded to Joao Felix’s disastrous debut against Fulham on Thursday night.

Chelsea made the short journey to Craven Cottage on Thursday in a huge game, and ultimately lost 2-1, a result that saw Fulham go into sixth place in the league.

Chelsea on the other hand are in 10th place, with zero wins and three losses in the last four games.

Felix was brought in to the club in strange circumstances, with Chelsea paying a reported £9 million loan fee to have the player for a few months.

He made his debut against Fulham and looked excellent, almost setting up a goal in less than three minutes. He looked sharp, creative and quick, and exactly what Chelsea were missing.

But it all ended in disaster, with the Portugal international picking up a straight red card for a bad tackle on Kenny Tete.

Chelsea went on to lose the game 2-1, and will now be without their short-term signing for the next three games.

Willian scores against his former club and gives Fulham the lead. No celebration from the Brazilian, whose shot deflects off Chalobah, hits the post and goes in. 🎥 @btsportfootball

#FULCHE | #CFC | #FFCpic.twitter.com/lLb9AAhCyK — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) January 12, 2023

Graham Potter on Joao Felix debut

Speaking after the game, the Chelsea boss said: “Joao was having a fantastic impact on the game with his quality. To lose him, and to lose him for three matches is really disappointing.

“Joao is a young player, a top player. You could see his quality, you could see what he brought to the game. I didn’t think there was any malice in the challenge at all. It was a little bit high and then the referee has a decision to make. He’ll learn from it.

“I don’t think it was an emotional one from Joao — it didn’t feel that way to me. It was a miscontrol maybe and then a football action that can happen, in the Premier League and in a football match at this level.

“He didn’t go to hurt anybody, he didn’t lose his head. It was what it was. Sometimes these things happen, they go against you and you have to suffer — and believe me, we are suffering at the moment.”

