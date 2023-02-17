Graham Potter issues update on Mason Mount situation

One worth keeping an eye on…

Graham Potter has issued an update on Mason Mount’s contract situation, amid a fascinating time for the player and the club.

Mount was one of the most important players at Chelsea, but it seems as though his role in the team has become less significant since new owner Todd Boehly sanctioned the signing of a number of players in January.

Enzo Fernandez became the most expensive player in British history, while Chelsea spent so much in January that it was more than the rest of the Premier League combined.

Potter was asked about Mount, who is now in the last 18 months of his contract. Unsurprisingly, the manager kept his cards close to his chest.

Graham Potter on Mason Mount

He said: “It’s always complicated, there is always negation and it’s best I leave it between Mason [Mount] and the club. It’s the best way for that to be dealt with.

“He’s been fantastic to work with, he’s been an important player, I hope it gets resolved quickly.”

At the end of last season, Chelsea lost defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

Chelsea are hoping to learn from their mistakes, and they don’t want to lose another valuable asset for no money.

This means that if Mount can’t reach an agreement with the club, it’s highly likely that he could be sold this summer, so Chelsea do get something out of the player’s exit.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs are all said to be keeping an eye on the midfielder, while the latest reports suggest Atletico Madrid could also be interested in signing Mount.

Given he has just turned 24, there is definitely a player still in there, and Mount could prove to be a very smart signing for somebody this summer.

