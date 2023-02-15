Graham Potter hits back at media with strong press conference

“I would suggest you don’t know anything about anything.”

Graham Potter finally hit back at the media after a strange start to life as Chelsea manager.

Since joining Chelsea from Brighton, Potter has struggled to implement his own style of football, but it hasn’t been made easy for him either.

His side spent more money in January than every other team in the Premier League combined, and Potter is being tasked with making all of these superstars gel, while also trying to find a settled team.

He has also taken criticism from the media for being “too nice” on the sidelines and in press conferences, but he has gone some way in dispelling that myth with his latest comments.

In a fascinating press conference, Potter explained that he of course gets angry, but that he chooses to conduct himself in the way he feels is appropriate for the manager of a top football club.

Graham Potter gives fascinating Chelsea press conference

He said: “Of course I get angry. I am a human being, just like you. I just choose to conduct myself in a way that I think is right.

“The same media talk about wanting me to be more angry but then run stories about problems in grassroots football and don’t see the connection.

“If you think you can start a coaching career, not in the Premier League, but Northern Counties Division One and get to this point now, as the Chelsea manager in the Champions League, without getting angry or through always being nice, I would suggest you don’t know anything about anything.”

You think Graham Potter doesn't get angry? 👀 You ought to think again, insists the Chelsea boss…#UCL pic.twitter.com/uhhTEsHoWJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2023

Potter was speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League tie away against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

With Chelsea struggling in 10th place in the league, a nice European cup run could go a long way in helping Potter’s case with the supporters and the media.

