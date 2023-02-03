Graham Potter on “difficult conversations” he will have with Chelsea players

A good problem to have…

Graham Potter has discussed the difficult decision he needs to make about his Chelsea players and the rest of the season, with regards to new signings.

Chelsea had an extremely busy January transfer window, breaking the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, and spending more money than the rest of the Premier League combined as a whole.

While Chelsea fans are likely excited by their many new arrivals, this amount of new faces does create issues too, as Potter has discussed.

Players who were already at the club will feel as though they have been replaced by big-money signings, including some young players who have come through the academy.

Potter was asked about how he is going to deal with essentially having two top class players in every position over the next few months.

Graham Potter on Chelsea signings

He said: There are difficult conversations, that’s for sure. In an ideal world you wouldn’t want to be having them but that’s my job.

“That’s what I’m here to do. You’ve got to do it and you’ve got to do it in a respectful, honest and transparent way. You’ve got to respect the fact that there will be disappointment and frustration.

“You have to allow for that in order to go forward… You have to look at the right combinations, the right balance of the group. We’ve got a lot of players that have got a strong case.

“That’s our challenge but it’s not something that I can complain about. It’s part of the job here and I’m looking forward to doing it as well as I can.”

Chelsea have a difficult game against Fulham on Friday night, with the two local London sides both in the hunt for European places.

If Fulham win, it will see them five points clear of Chelsea, and in an excellent position for a side that was just promoted last season.

