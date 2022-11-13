Former Ireland striker tears into Graham Potter’s Chelsea

No punches pulled here.

Former Ireland striker Tony Cascarino has torn into Graham Potter’s Chelsea side, following their toothless 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle on Saturday night.

Chelsea lost the game without really laying a glove on Newcastle, who know they will be in 3rd place on Christmas Day.

Potter has had quite a disappointing start to life in charge of Chelsea, who have now lost three Premier League games in a row.

Speaking about Chelsea under Potter, Cascarino said that he believes they can’t score, and that almost all of their players are performing poorly.

Tony Cascarino on Graham Potter’s Chelsea

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “They’ve lost their way slightly.

“They don’t look like scoring goals in the centre-forward position, but I can’t believe how many players are playing so poorly for Chelsea. That is what’s really surprising.

“What I’m watching now is probably the worst Chelsea team that they’ve had over the last 10 years because I really don’t know what they’re about.”

He continued: “My one reservation when Graham Potter got the job was that he’s basically a pragmatic manager but never really had centre-forwards.

“I know he had Maupay and Welbeck, but they weren’t prolific for him. Nobody looks like scoring!”

Graham Potter’s Chelsea

Potter himself spoke after the Newcastle game, insisting Newcastle are a very strong side.

He said: “The boys gave a lot but we lacked a bit of quality. There were too many unforced errors. When we tried to play we got through a couple of times, but there wasn’t enough quality.

“In a game of not too many chances, they get the winner, and as much as we push at the end, it wasn’t enough.”

Knowing how trigger-happy Chelsea’s owner Todd Boehly appears to be, Potter may be beginning to worry about his job security already.

