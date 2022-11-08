Graham Potter clarifies Bukayo Saka gesture made on touchline

A tough start to life at Chelsea.

Graham Potter has said that he did accuse Bukayo Saka of diving while on the touchline for his side’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsenal won the game 1-0, with Saka’s corner being turned in on the line by Gabriel in the second-half.

This three points keeps Arsenal at the top of the table, with Manchester City breathing right down their neck in second place.

It was a cagey game, and one that Arsenal dominated from start to finish, with Potter’s side turning in quite a toothless display.

There were quite a few moments on the sideline where both managers were clearly riled up, with Potter at one point accusing Saka of going down too easily.

The new Chelsea manager was asked about what he said on the touchline after the game, and he clarified that he doesn’t think Saka does that sort of thing on a regular basis.

Grama Potter on Bukayo Saka

He said: “I think there was one action that was a little bit contentious shall we say but I don’t think he is that type of player.”

Chelsea have now failed to win their last four league games under Potter, and he is seemingly under a bit of pressure, such is the nature of managing one of the biggest clubs in England.

He urged people to look at where Mikel Arteta has gotten Arsenal, and how it looked like he was due to be sacked just over a year ago.

He said: “I’ve been here eight weeks and a lot has happened. We’ve had a lot to deal with and I’m sure if you look at the Arsenal story, where they are now as to where they were two years ago, one year ago.

“Its slightly different and I’m sure at times Mikel is getting pelters and that’s how it is. That’s the job, that’s the life and we have to deal with that.”

