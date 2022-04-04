Graham Potter makes bizarre “shoot” request to Brighton fans

We’re not sure this is going to go down too well…

Graham Potter has said that the Brighton fans in attendance at Premier League games are having a negative impact on his team, with regards to goalscoring.

Potter was speaking after Brighton strolled to a 0-0 draw with Norwich on Saturday, having only won two Premier League games in 2022.

After an excellent start to the season, Potter’s Brighton team are now in 13th place, with fans extremely disappointed by the performances since the turn of the new year.

The manager believes that fans shouting ‘Shoot’ at his players when they are in a dangerous area is putting too much pressure on his forwards, and leading to them making the wrong decision in front of goal.

Graham Potter’s message to Brighton fans

He said: “The build-up suggests we’re getting there. Of course, the longer you go, you can hear the crowd, ‘Shoot, shoot, shoot’, and that sometimes is a challenge for the players.

“Because sometimes there’s an opportunity to shoot — sometimes it’s a chance for the block and then the transition. And sometimes maybe one more pass gets you in a better position but, if you miss the pass, you should have shot.

“It’s just one of those things that we’re going through. So, then, that does affect confidence. It affects a little bit of the final bit.

“It’s the Premier League and Premier League defenders — it isn’t so straightforward to create chances and score.”

Graham Potter at Brighton

Earlier in the season, Potter was being heavily linked with some of the biggest clubs in football, including Manchester United and Spurs.

However, based on the past few months, it’s likely that some of these big teams will now have their doubts about whether or not his style of football is sustainable over the course of a full season.

Brighton never struggle to create chances, and often get the ball into the box, but their issue since Potter took over has been putting the ball in the back of the net.

Read More About: brighton, graham potter