Graham Potter explains Aaron Connolly’s lack of gametime

Brighton are flying it at the minute.

Graham Potter has explained Aaron Connolly’s lack of gametime this season, as the Irishman is yet to start a game in the Premier League.

Connolly has made a handful of appearances off the bench, but hasn’t been given any real opportunity to break into this exciting Brighton team.

This will be made even more frustrating for Connolly because when he was last given a start, in the Carabao Cup against Swansea, he took his chance with both hands and scored two lovely goals.

Speaking ahead of Brighton’s Carabao Cup clash with Leicester, his manager has attempted to explain why his chances have been so limited this season.

Graham Potter on Aaron Connolly

He said: “Anytime the guys get to play is an opportunity, that is the life for professional footballers.

“Of course everybody has opinions and it is easy to speak and talk, but actually the best way to do it is to let football speak and what you do on the pitch.

“We were really pleased with Aaron in the last (cup) game. It was nice for him to get some goals.

“We have been picking up points in the Premier League so it is not so easy (on the bench), but that is how life is.

“You have to wait your chance, be patient, you have to keep working, to keep focus on yourself and make sure that if the opportunity comes that you are ready and you can take it.”

He also seemed to imply that he will get another chance on Wednesday night against Leicester, and urged him to be prepared to take it.

He said: ““Make sure you are ready, make sure that when you are on the pitch you are doing your best and that you make it difficult for the coach not to play you.”

Another impressive performance for the young Galway man in the cup could see him in Stephen Kenny’s ideas for next month’s games against Portugal and Luxembourg.

