He won’t forget that one in a hurry.

Irishman Graham Carey smashed a goal past Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

The CSKA Sofia midfielder surprisingly put his side ahead in the tie, before Roma went on to win the game with ease.

Mourinho’s side ended up running out 5-1 winners, with former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham among those who got on the scoresheet on the night.

However, result aside, it is a night that Dublin man Carey will surely remember for the rest of his life.

The 32-year-old Dubliner showed some nice feet in the box, before absolutely smashing the ball past Rui Patricio to put his side in front.

Carey played for Plymoth Argyle for four years before making the move to Bulgaria in 2019, where he has played ever since.

Before that, he also spent a couple of years each at St Mirren and Ross County, as well as a few of loan moves from Celtic to Bohemain FC and Huddersfield.

He never got a callup to the Ireland senior side, but did play throughout all of the age groups as a youth, and scored a goal against Georgia for the under 21s.

How is Jose Mourinho doing at AS Roma?

Carey’s Sofia side were not expected to get a result against a Roma team that have got off to a great start under new manager Mourinho.

They sit top of the table in Serie A, with three wins from three, and nine goals scored across the three games.

Last weekend saw Mourinho’s side need a very late winner from Stephan El Shaarawy to ensure that his boss won his 1000th game as a manager in professional football.

After the game, Mourinho said: “I had a tremendous fear that I would live for ever with the memory of a defeat on the day of my 1,000th game on the bench. I lied to everyone about that.”

