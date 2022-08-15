Graeme Souness issues challenge Tyrone Mings as war of words intensifies

“Bring it on son…”

Graeme Souness has challenged Tyrone Mings to call into talkSPORT to have a discussion, as their war of words continues to intensify.

Souness and Mings have been going back and forth ever since the Aston Villa man was removed of the captaincy by Steven Gerrard.

After that news broke, Souness wrote an article where he brought up Mings’ behaviour in a Zoom call, where he apparently had a lot to say for a “young man who’s not achieved anything in the game”.

Souness wrote: “He’d been talking about how footballers were viewed as ‘commodities’ at the time and I asked him if he didn’t think players were incredibly fortunate to be doing their job. He had an answer for me, of course, but that encounter told me a lot.”

Mings refused to take this lying down, and tweeted that Souness’ article was “weird”. This has led to Souness elaborating on the situation, and issuing the Villa man a challenge.

Graeme Souness vs Tyrone Mings

The former Liverpool manager said: “What I was questioning, and I’ve been a manager for 880 games, when you are a manager and you decide to take the captaincy from someone, that’s as bad as it gets for that individual.

“You know you’ve lost them forever. There’s nothing you can do to get them back on side.

“To do it is a major step and you have to have a good reason to do that. There’s something in Tyrone Mings’ make up that Steven Gerrard doesn’t fancy

“Tyrone Mings… bring it on, son. If you want to have a conversation about football, I’m not sure what I’m going to learn, then phone talkSPORT. We’ll have a chat.”

It has been quite a busy couple of days for Souness, as he also finds himself in hot water for comments he made during Chelsea vs Spurs on Sunday. More on that here.

