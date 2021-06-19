“Football ain’t coming home” – Souness and Keane tear into “poor” England performance

“Football ain’t coming home with that team, I’ll tell ya. Not the way they’re playing.”

Roy Keane and Graeme Souness were far from impressed with England’s performance against Scotland on Friday night.

Scotland held England to a 0-0 draw at Wembley, with the home side failing to carve out many clear cut chances over the course of the 90 minutes.

While the result still leaves England in an extremely favourable position to qualify, the experts watching the game were far from impressed with the performance.

Graeme Souness and Roy Keane on England vs Scotland

Souness, who was clearly pleased with his own country’s performance, said: “Harry Kane not performing, I think is a major problem for you… Football ain’t coming home with that team, I’ll tell ya. Not the way they’re playing.

“Scotland tonight looked like a proper team, without that cutting edge, which we know is hard to find… England looked a disjointed outfit tonight. No cohesion, no purpose in their passing. I’ll come back to Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice. That for me, doesn’t work.”

Keane then had his say on England and their midfield, reiterating some of the points Souness had made, saying: “Scotland definitely won the midfield battle. Your first option as a midfielder should be ‘Can I pass it forward?’ I felt their first option they had in their minds was sideways and backwards. You’ve got to pass it forward. You’ve got to be afraid to lose it.”

Souness on Billy Gilmour

Earlier in the night, Souness had said that Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour was the best player on the pitch, and that England needed a player like him in their midfield.

“This is England, at home and they’re not threatening. But I saw that against Croatia.

“I think the two central midfielders, you need a different type of player in there in the centre. Billy Gilmour, unfortunately he’s Scottish.”

