Graeme Souness believes Man United have made a mistake appointing Ralf Rangnick

Graeme Souness has said that he believes Manchester United have made a mistake in appointing Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick was confirmed as United’s interim manager on Monday morning. It was also announced that in the summer, he will move upstairs to a “consultancy role” for a further two years.

While many United fans are excited by the prospect of Rangnick making the decisions at the club, Souness isn’t convinced.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Souness explained why he doesn’t “get” the Rangnick appointment.

He said: “The man Rangnick’s CV is not one you would go ‘wow’ and doesn’t jump out at you. He’s not been super successful. I think he’s won one trophy.

“His talent would appear, and we will find out, to go into a football club and develop the structure and improve in a five to ten year period

“That’s not what Man United need right now. Man United need it instantly. They need someone to make an impact now.

“They’ve got a healthy group of players there and, there’s no doubt about it, Ole didn’t get the best out of that group of players.

“That’s what you are judged on. You walk into a football club, get the best out of the players and then if you are there long enough you can bring your own ones in to kick on.

“Right now, Manchester United have an underperforming squad of players. Will this new guy, who has never been in the Premier League be able to do that? I don’t think so.”

While he clearly feels as though this is the wrong appointment, he also isn’t buying into Rangnick working in a consultancy role from the summer onward.

He said: “I don’t get this appointment on any level. If you are thinking about five or ten years time and the structures he might put in place, [but it’s] six months and then he’s going to take a nice consultancy role. A nice pension for him, 63 years old, it’s lovely work if you can get it.

“I just don’t get this appointment.”

Rangnick’s CV as a manager is not the most impressive, though he is extremely highly regarded from people within the game, especially when it comes to the decisions he has made behind the scenes.

This could lead to the consultancy role decision being one of United’s smartest in a long time.

