Graeme Souness makes bold Marcus Rashford claim

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink did not agree…

Robbie Keane, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Graeme Souness all had a very interesting conversation about Manchester United and Marcus Rashford on Sunday.

Rashford, who has been Man United’s talisman this season, scored a brace against Leicester, just days after scoring and assisting in the Europa League against Barcelona.

Keane was discussing the importance of Rashford, but Souness took it one step further and said that “without Rashford”, they would be struggling.

Hasselbaink argued back that they are winning while rotating other players out of the team, including Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, and that “with or without Rashford”, United would be fine.

Souness made the point that Rashford has scored 24 goals this season, while United’s next highest scorer is Bruno Fernandes on seven, and that the Englishman is carrying Erik ten Hag’s side.

Graeme Souness on Marcus Rashford

Hasselbaink on the other hand said he feels that United now have a cohesive squad, and that if one man was missing, they would still find a way to manage.

Keane then had the deciding vote, with the two men either side of him conflicted, and he sided with Souness more than he did Hasselbaink.

He said: “You take Rashford out of that team, the threat that he causes opponents. There is pace, he has this arrogance now in a good way that he knows he is one of the best players in the team now, and he knows that everything has to go through him. I don’t believe they wouldn’t miss him.”

🗣️ "I'm amazed as a striker you're arguing with me" The Super Sunday panel DISAGREE on Manchester United 🤬 pic.twitter.com/UvVkTxfNOt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2023

Rashford will likely be a busy man over the next few days, with a crucial second-leg against Barcelona coming on Thursday, before Sunday evening’s cup final against Newcastle United.

Read next: Robbie Keane names Man United player who “has played his way” into cup final team

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Graeme Souness, robbie keane